Pet of the Week: Sattey

This is Sattey. Sattey is an 18-month-old domestic shorthair calico. She is a very shy, but sweet girl. She would do best with someone who has a calm home for her to start to show her personality. Sattey has been with children as well as other cats in her previous home without any issues. Her furever home is out there, this sweet girl deserves a family of her own. Her adoption fee is $85. To meet Sattey, call 336-375-3222 or visit the SPCA of the Triad's website at triadspca.org and fill out an application. The SPCA of the Triad is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.