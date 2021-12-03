Pet of the Week: Scar

Scar is a very curious, alpha male who likes to run the show. Once you get to know him, and allow him to get to know you, he’s truly just a softie and will be your forever best friend. Scar does like to talk back and will tell you all about how he’s feeling and who knows what else. Volunteers at the SPCA of the Triad believe he will do great with a dog friend, as well. His adoption fee is $85. He is neutered and about 18 months old. Call 336-375-3222 to arrange a time to visit him. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org.