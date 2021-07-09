Pet of the Week: Skylar

This little sweetie is Skylar. She is a female 5-year-old spaniel mix. Skylar is a little shy but warms up to you once she is comfortable with you. She does well on a leash and likes to go on walks. Maybe you can find it in your heart and home to give Skyler the second chance she deserves. Her adoption fee is $225. To adopt Skylar, visit the SPCA of the Triad’s website at triadspca.org and submit an application. Potential owners may also call 336-375-3222 to make an appointment to meet her. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.