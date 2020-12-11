 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Smudge
Smudge is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Meet Smudge! Smudge is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair. Smudge is described as being one of the sweetest cats at the SPCA of the Triad. He actually enjoys coming up and giving hugs. His handsome tuxedo coloring goes very well with his fantastic personality. Smudge really needs and deserves a good family and home, as he is anxiously waiting to find one. Smudge could be the perfect fit for your family and home. His adoption fee is $85. To meet him, call 336-375-3222 or visit triadspca.org and submit an application.

