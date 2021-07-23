 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Sonny
Pet of the Week: Sonny

Meet this small shepherd mix named Sonny!

Meet this small shepherd mix named Sonny! He’s around 14 weeks old. Mom weighed in at 35 pounds and dad was never seen. He’s a sweetheart and a team player. To meet Sonny, call the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or complete an application at www.arfpnc.com.

