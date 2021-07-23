Meet this small shepherd mix named Sonny! He’s around 14 weeks old. Mom weighed in at 35 pounds and dad was never seen. He’s a sweetheart and a team player. To meet Sonny, call the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or complete an application at www.arfpnc.com.
Pet of the Week: Sonny
