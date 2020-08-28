Pet of the Week: Stormy

Stormy, about 18 months old, came to the SPCA of the Triad when her family faced eviction due to COVID-19 losses. She is timid around the many other cats and commotion, but absolutely loves to explore and confidently seeks attention when all the strange adult kitties are napping. Her adoption fee is $85. To meet Stormy, submit an application at triadspca.org. The SPCA of the Triad is currently operating by appointment only; applications must be approved before scheduling.
MOST POPULAR
-
Pandemic leads to disconnect for some struggling with addiction, including 24-year-old Greensboro woman who fatally overdosed in July
-
'He loves America': N.C. A&T student who participated in sit-ins is an unlikely, and unabashed, Trump supporter
-
Watch now: Greensboro police release footage showing traffic stop where man alleges officers shot him and police say he shot himself
-
‘The mystery is over’: What happened to ‘Lost Colony’
-
Greensboro Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.