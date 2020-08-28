Pet of the Week: Stormy
Stormy, about 18 months old, came to the SPCA of the Triad when her family faced eviction due to COVID-19 losses. She is timid around the many other cats and commotion, but absolutely loves to explore and confidently seeks attention when all the strange adult kitties are napping. Her adoption fee is $85. To meet Stormy, submit an application at triadspca.org. The SPCA of the Triad is currently operating by appointment only; applications must be approved before scheduling.  

