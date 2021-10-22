Pet of the Week: Sugar

Sugar is an incredibly sweet hound mix girl who has been awaiting her furever family for quite a while now. This senior sweetheart is 14 and absolutely adores attention and shows it with her full body wiggles. Don’t let her age fool you, she is still young at heart and is full of spunk! Sugar would likely do best as an only dog, but loves all humans and just needs someone to love her as much as the volunteers at the SPCA of the Triad do. To adopt Sugar, visit triadspca.org to submit an application or call 336-375-3222 to arrange a time to meet her. The rescue’s facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.