 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Sydney
0 Comments

Pet of the Week: Sydney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week: Sydney

Meet Sydney a 1-year-old female domestic long hair.

Sweet Sydney is looking for a second chance of a loving home. She is a 1-year-old female domestic long hair. Sydney loves to be petted but would rather go on your lap herself instead of you picking her up. She loves humans and does well with other cats once she gets to know them. Maybe there is a vacant spot in your heart and home for Sydney. Her adoption fee is $85. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org. To make an appointment to meet her, call 336-375-3222; the facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News