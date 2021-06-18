Pet of the Week: Sydney

Sweet Sydney is looking for a second chance of a loving home. She is a 1-year-old female domestic long hair. Sydney loves to be petted but would rather go on your lap herself instead of you picking her up. She loves humans and does well with other cats once she gets to know them. Maybe there is a vacant spot in your heart and home for Sydney. Her adoption fee is $85. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org. To make an appointment to meet her, call 336-375-3222; the facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.