Pet of the Week: Tac

Meet Tac! She is a 12-year-old, female domestic shorthair cat. Tac came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her owner sadly passed away. She is very sweet and friendly! She gets along well with other cats too. Tac’s favorite things include lots off petting and napping on a soft, warm bed. She would love a forever home to live out her golden years. She has no health issues but is currently on a little diet. Tac is spayed and up to date on all of her vaccines. Come meet Tac at Crooked Tail Cat Café in downtown Greensboro or apply at www.reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $125.