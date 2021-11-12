Pet of the Week: Teddy

Teddy is the sweetest older gentleman. He adores receiving attention and pets from all people. He would prefer to be the only dog of the house, as he tends to become a little grumpy towards other dogs. Teddy is looking for the perfect home for him to lounge around in. He is rather calm and laid back, but enjoys going for nice walks as well. He is also a huge fan of treats and sits so handsome for them. His adoption fee is $175. To adopt Teddy, visit the SPCA of the Triad’s website at triadspca.org to submit an application. To arrange a time to meet him call 336-375-3222. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.