Pet of the Week: Tenille

Meet Tenille! This beautiful mom came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network with her 6-month-old kitten. She's had at least two litters, but luckily for her, no more! Tenille is about 18 months old, very sweet and loves attention. She is also good with other cats. This girl has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and is ready for a forever home. Stop by and meet her at Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro or apply online at www.reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $125.