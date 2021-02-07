Pet Shop: Cats don't adjust sleep schedule, regardless of pandemic

Working from home. The world has been doing it for almost a year. As we seek the safety of our homes, those of us with pets have been spending a lot more time with them.

This has produced many funny videos and memes on social media. I hear about moments from friends, family and co-workers, a pet lovingly snuggled up with them during a long work day.

Clearly, mine never got the memo.

The fact my husband and I are working from home more hasn't seemed to bothered my cats. They sleep the day away, in another room, coming to visit when they're hungry or need a quick, five-second pet.

Not surprisingly, Apple is the most social. She'll wander into the room, meow at me to feed her or paw me until I pick her up and put her in my lap.

In the beginning, I found her pawing cute. She wanted to be near me. Until I had to actually do serious typing, not just a few clicks here and there. Ever try and type over a cat in your lap? Not fun, and she doesn't like it either.

After a while, she gets annoyed and jumps off. An hour later she'll return, and we'll do the dance again.