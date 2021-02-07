Pet Shop: Cats don't adjust sleep schedule, regardless of pandemic

Working from home. The world has been doing it for almost a year. As we seek the safety of our homes, those of us with pets have been spending a lot more time with them.
This has produced many funny videos and memes on social media. I hear about moments from friends, family and co-workers, a pet lovingly snuggled up with them during a long work day.
Clearly, mine never got the memo.
The fact my husband and I are working from home more hasn't seemed to bothered my cats. They sleep the day away, in another room, coming to visit when they're hungry or need a quick, five-second pet.
Not surprisingly, Apple is the most social. She'll wander into the room, meow at me to feed her or paw me until I pick her up and put her in my lap.
In the beginning, I found her pawing cute. She wanted to be near me. Until I had to actually do serious typing, not just a few clicks here and there. Ever try and type over a cat in your lap? Not fun, and she doesn't like it either.
After a while, she gets annoyed and jumps off. An hour later she'll return, and we'll do the dance again.
I brought her cat bed into the room where I work, in hopes that might lure her in. But the couch is much more appealing, or maybe my typing is too loud.
With Abbey locked in our master bedroom, I don't get to see her much, unless I take a minute to go visit. Usually I wake her. And it's not just from a cat nap, but a full-on deep sleep, where she looks confused when she's jolted from awake by my presence. She must wonder why I'm there, and why is the sun still up (and gosh, that sun is bright!).
Speaking of the sun, my other one, Max, rarely sees it. He's most active after dark, regardless if I'm home all day. At times, he might wander in and seek food. But mainly he goes into some hole he's found and sleeps the day away (the life of an indoor cat). I know my day is coming to a close when I see him.
While most people might be concerned for their pets when life returns to "normal," I know mine will be fine. There's a certain plus to their fierce streaks of independence.