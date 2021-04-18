 Skip to main content
Pet Shop: Cats obsessed with looking at themselves in the mirror
Pet Shop: Cats obsessed with looking at themselves in the mirror

I used to have just one cat obsessed with looking at herself in the mirror. Now her brother has started doing it.

We call Sugar and Nigel the twins sometimes since they are from the same litter. Practically from day one, Sugar has had this habit of staring at things like mirrors, glass and the TV (whether it is on or off). She will sometimes put her nose right up against the surface and just sit still, staring at her reflection.

It is a little unnerving.

Sometimes she’ll furiously scrape at the image. Is she fighting herself? Is she pretending to sharpen her claws? Is she just going a little crazy?

I don’t know.

Now her brother has started doing it. I’ve seen him periodically paw at his image in the curio cabinet. But the other day he went to town on a mirror that I had taken off the wall and propped up against a dresser in my bedroom.

He often will chase at lights on the wall or shadows. And he’ll go after his tail, spinning dizzily in circles atop the tall bookshelf in my bedroom until I think he’s going to fall (so far, he hasn’t but there have been a few close calls).

But he’s never attacked the mirror. Maybe it is because it was eye level on the floor? Maybe it surprises him to see another black cat sauntering around in “his” house?

Who knows with cats.

Of course, not to be outdone, Sugar attacked the mirror shortly after Nigel did. They both attacked the same spot, too — top left corner.

None of the other cats bothered the mirror while it was on the ground. They walked past it as if it wasn’t there. They also don’t paw at the curio cabinet windows.

Maybe it is a twin thing.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, through April 24, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $25; will include a microchip with registration. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's 13th Annual Dogs On The Catwalk Fashion Show: 7 p.m. May 7, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Online, 8 p.m. May 7. Silent auction will go live 48 hours prior to the show. reddogfarm.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

