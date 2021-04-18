Pet Shop: Cats obsessed with looking at themselves in the mirror

I used to have just one cat obsessed with looking at herself in the mirror. Now her brother has started doing it.

We call Sugar and Nigel the twins sometimes since they are from the same litter. Practically from day one, Sugar has had this habit of staring at things like mirrors, glass and the TV (whether it is on or off). She will sometimes put her nose right up against the surface and just sit still, staring at her reflection.

It is a little unnerving.

Sometimes she’ll furiously scrape at the image. Is she fighting herself? Is she pretending to sharpen her claws? Is she just going a little crazy?

I don’t know.

Now her brother has started doing it. I’ve seen him periodically paw at his image in the curio cabinet. But the other day he went to town on a mirror that I had taken off the wall and propped up against a dresser in my bedroom.

He often will chase at lights on the wall or shadows. And he’ll go after his tail, spinning dizzily in circles atop the tall bookshelf in my bedroom until I think he’s going to fall (so far, he hasn’t but there have been a few close calls).