Pet Shop: I never imagined this would happen to my cat
Pet Shop: I never imagined this would happen to my cat

Picasso

Picasso's high blood pressure caused his retinas to detach.

 Kenwyn Caranna, News & Record

It never even occurred to me that my cat, Picasso, might have high blood pressure.

Somehow I only associated that with humans. But he does, and it's unfortunately robbed him of his eyesight.

I discovered this after a couple of trips to the vet late last winter. Initially, we thought he had an eye infection. But further investigation revealed that he had high blood pressure, which caused his retinas to detach.

Retinal detachment is the second most common cause of blindness in cats, according to Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, the first being a condition called uveitis.

The vet told me it's possible — with treatment — that Picasso's retinas could reattach, but she wasn't hopeful. And, unfortunately, they haven't.

Picasso's blood pressure is still higher than normal, but it's within the realm that my vet is comfortable with. He gets a daily dose of amlodipine besylate, a blood pressure medication also prescribed to humans, and is otherwise pretty healthy for a 17-year-old cat.

He's able to find his way around the house without many bumps into walls — though rounding corners at a fast pace can result in a thunk. Sometimes Picasso even zips down the hallway and flies onto the couch, like he always has. I think he might have some sight, maybe enough to discern shadows or vague shapes.

But I've found I have to be careful where I set things. I learned this after setting a laundry basket on the bench at the end of my bed. Picasso jumped up and knocked his poor head into it.

Moving around furniture is definitely out of the question.

Picasso also needs more reassurance than he used to. Working from home these days more often than not, I find he's more likely to wander into the office seeking attention. 

But overall, I'm amazed at how well he's adapted to being blind. He'll even tussle with our younger cat, Moxie ... and usually puts him in his place!

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

