Pet Shop: I never imagined this would happen to my cat

It never even occurred to me that my cat, Picasso, might have high blood pressure.

Somehow I only associated that with humans. But he does, and it's unfortunately robbed him of his eyesight.

I discovered this after a couple of trips to the vet late last winter. Initially, we thought he had an eye infection. But further investigation revealed that he had high blood pressure, which caused his retinas to detach.

Retinal detachment is the second most common cause of blindness in cats, according to Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, the first being a condition called uveitis.

The vet told me it's possible — with treatment — that Picasso's retinas could reattach, but she wasn't hopeful. And, unfortunately, they haven't.

Picasso's blood pressure is still higher than normal, but it's within the realm that my vet is comfortable with. He gets a daily dose of amlodipine besylate, a blood pressure medication also prescribed to humans, and is otherwise pretty healthy for a 17-year-old cat.