Pet Shop: Junior and Cash need to be with us more than we knew

WINSTON-SALEM — Before COVID-19, I was never much of a companion human for my dogs.

I would leave the house at 8:30 every morning to commute to Greensboro and, if I went to the gym after work, I wouldn't be back until 8 at night. Then there were City Council meeting nights where I might not get home until 11 p.m.

So it was usually weekends that found me spending a cozy day on the couch with our two boys, Junior and Cash, who are big, friendly dogs that we adopted over the past 13 years.

I knew little of their daily lives. Usually my wife, Rachel, would take them a few times a week to their day care for play and "socialization" and they'd spend time with her during the days when she could stay home. But mostly she'd leave Junior with a rawhide bone and head off to one of her consulting jobs. We had to give him some kind of toy after we found out he could chew through remote after remote with one strong bite.

My first glimpse into their daily habits was when I had shoulder replacement surgery in 2019. I had to stay home for six weeks and sleep in a recliner to protect my healing shoulder. I found out quickly how devoted the boys were to companionship.