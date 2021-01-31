Pet Shop: Junior and Cash need to be with us more than we knew

WINSTON-SALEM — Before COVID-19, I was never much of a companion human for my dogs.
I would leave the house at 8:30 every morning to commute to Greensboro and, if I went to the gym after work, I wouldn't be back until 8 at night. Then there were City Council meeting nights where I might not get home until 11 p.m.
So it was usually weekends that found me spending a cozy day on the couch with our two boys, Junior and Cash, who are big, friendly dogs that we adopted over the past 13 years.
I knew little of their daily lives. Usually my wife, Rachel, would take them a few times a week to their day care for play and "socialization" and they'd spend time with her during the days when she could stay home. But mostly she'd leave Junior with a rawhide bone and head off to one of her consulting jobs. We had to give him some kind of toy after we found out he could chew through remote after remote with one strong bite.
My first glimpse into their daily habits was when I had shoulder replacement surgery in 2019. I had to stay home for six weeks and sleep in a recliner to protect my healing shoulder. I found out quickly how devoted the boys were to companionship.
They would not only sit on the chairs and couches with me in the living room all day, they'd stay there all night after I tipped back the chair and went to sleep. And how busy they were. Cash, our older dog, has never shown any sign of arthritis or feeble movement and during the night he would run around the house and flop on the hardwood floors with a "thunk" that would often wake me. But I was reassured that they enjoyed being near me so much and it made my recovery a more pleasant experience.
A year later, with the first lockdowns, I realized how much I needed them.
I started working from home more often in March 2020 and by June I was not going into the office at all. I haven't been there in seven months so the dogs and I have interwoven our lives in ways I never thought possible.
Rachel has also been mostly working from home and we've come to use our big old house to its fullest, taking over the dining room for work and her painting, curling up in the living room during evening movies. I just finished setting up a new stationary trainer for my bike in the office/music room so I can get more exercise at night rather than walking the cold streets of our neighborhood.
Wherever we end up, so are the dogs, always on specific couches and chairs, watching our every move or sleeping. They do get pesky about every afternoon at 5 p.m. when it's time to go out for a walk.
One night last week I was covering a virtual City Council meeting, typing frantically, a little stressed trying to capture the discussion. In the middle of a particularly heated debate, Junior walked into the room with a concerned look on his long face and put his nose on my lap. He could tell I was stressed and just wanted to spend a little more time with me in my office — an unusual move for him.
Today, Jan. 31, is the sixth anniversary of the day we adopted Junior and, except when he's barking thunderously at the postman, he has mostly been a quiet, sweet presence in our home.
It all adds up to a hybrid lifestyle somewhere between retirement and work. I'm working too hard to feel retired but staying home too much to feel like I'm really heading out into the workforce.
It's turned out to be a good move for the dogs and for us despite the raging pandemic.
As it turns out, a life of TV, takeout and endless days at home suits our dogs perfectly.
They were born to be companion animals. It's not hard to understand why so many families have adopted them since the beginning of the pandemic.
And I realize how good it feels to be a companion human.
