Pet Shop: My cat won't let me work

Lately, Nigel has started interfering with my work.

He has started sitting on the table where I work at home so that he can stare at me while I try to work. When that doesn’t get my attention he’ll start “eeping” at me.

Then come the heads butts to my hand, which makes it difficult to use the computer mouse as I try to dodge his bobbing head.

When that doesn’t work, he will lay down right next to my hand. Since the table is up against the wall, when he does this, I have absolutely no room to maneuver.

When he is really desperate for my attention, he will lay either his head or his entire body on my hand.

Sometimes he’ll do this around feeding time, so I understand the motivation. He wants food and I’m not getting it for him in a timely manner (which for cats is RIGHT NOW). Fair enough.

But he’ll also do this after he has had his breakfast, during the middle of the day, even on those really long days when I’m still working well after his dinner time has passed and he has already been fed. So I know it is not always about food.