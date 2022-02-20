Pet Shop: My cat won't let me work

Lately, Nigel has started interfering with my work.
He has started sitting on the table where I work at home so that he can stare at me while I try to work. When that doesn’t get my attention he’ll start “eeping” at me.
Then come the heads butts to my hand, which makes it difficult to use the computer mouse as I try to dodge his bobbing head.
When that doesn’t work, he will lay down right next to my hand. Since the table is up against the wall, when he does this, I have absolutely no room to maneuver.
When he is really desperate for my attention, he will lay either his head or his entire body on my hand.
Sometimes he’ll do this around feeding time, so I understand the motivation. He wants food and I’m not getting it for him in a timely manner (which for cats is RIGHT NOW). Fair enough.
But he’ll also do this after he has had his breakfast, during the middle of the day, even on those really long days when I’m still working well after his dinner time has passed and he has already been fed. So I know it is not always about food.
He is a very affectionate cat, so maybe it is just about wanting to get a little more attention. Although, I do pet and hug him all the time so he shouldn’t feel deprived.
Some of the other cats will also sit on the table. Usually they like to crawl across the back of the table behind the computer and sit in the corner to watch me. Sometimes they just curl up in that back corner. They also like to lay on the floor behind me where there is a heating vent. And they’ll sit next to the table on the copy machine, which is by the window. They like to watch as cars whiz by on the road, birds flit through the skies and squirrels race across the grass.
But Nigel is the only one that will basically sit on my hand and prevent me from working.
