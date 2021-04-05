Pet Shop: New toy has brought with it a new complication

There are few things that get a dog more excited than a gift.

People are the same way, but dogs take the excitement to a higher level, sometimes to a level bordering on obsessive. That's what I've been dealing with recently — a dog completely and absolutely obsessed with a bone.

Sophie the Intern has had plenty of chew toys. Goat horns are fantastic, and every night she gets a Kong with some peanut butter in it. Usually, she finds a comfortable spot, stretches out and has a little chew session. When she's done, she leaves the bone right where it is for the next time.

About two weeks ago, I brought home a new compressed rawhide bone. Her last goat horn was down to a nub, and she had started using a rope tug as a substitute. I thought it would be a simple "exchange." Give Sophie the bone, "disappear" the tug.

It worked, but the bone has taken on a life I never expected.

Instead of chewing on it, she has started carrying it around and doing her best to hide it from some sort of bone burglar. The bone appears in some of the strangest spots. Under blankets, behind doors, pushed deep in the cushions of the furniture.