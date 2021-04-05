Pet Shop: New toy has brought with it a new complication

There are few things that get a dog more excited than a gift.
People are the same way, but dogs take the excitement to a higher level, sometimes to a level bordering on obsessive. That's what I've been dealing with recently — a dog completely and absolutely obsessed with a bone.
Sophie the Intern has had plenty of chew toys. Goat horns are fantastic, and every night she gets a Kong with some peanut butter in it. Usually, she finds a comfortable spot, stretches out and has a little chew session. When she's done, she leaves the bone right where it is for the next time.
About two weeks ago, I brought home a new compressed rawhide bone. Her last goat horn was down to a nub, and she had started using a rope tug as a substitute. I thought it would be a simple "exchange." Give Sophie the bone, "disappear" the tug.
It worked, but the bone has taken on a life I never expected.
Instead of chewing on it, she has started carrying it around and doing her best to hide it from some sort of bone burglar. The bone appears in some of the strangest spots. Under blankets, behind doors, pushed deep in the cushions of the furniture.
The first thing Sophie does when she comes out of her crate is run to the last place she had the bone and make sure it's still there. If it's not, she goes into search-and-rescue mode and examines every inch of the apartment until she finds it. If it's still there, but Sophie thinks the hiding place has been compromised, she carries it around for a little bit and tests out other hiding places.
Part of me wonders if it's Sophie's version of a safety blanket. Over the past year, there have been several significant changes to our family life. My wife died in October, and Sophie's older "stepbrother," Gonzo, died last month at the age of 18. Since grief can manifest in strange ways, it's entirely possible her focus on the bone is a way to cope with the losses.
I've been working on easing Sophie's obsession to mixed success. When she goes into search mode, I help her find it. When she goes into her crate for the afternoon nap, I'll move the bone so it's out in the open when she gets out.
Some days these tactics seem to help ease her anxiety about where the bone is. Other days, no matter what I do, she remains focused on it.
I'm hoping as pandemic restrictions ease and we're able to get out more, Sophie's obsession will ease. Until then, it seems like we'll be playing hide and seek a little while longer.