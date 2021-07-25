 Skip to main content
Pet Shop: Saying goodbye to a pet sitter
I am losing my pet sitter. There are no words for my sadness.

Before you think I’m going overboard, my pet sitter has been watching over my cats since 2007. We lost cats together, celebrated new adoptions and shared a lot of life changes. I’d consider him a friend.

A good pet sitter, while I’m certain is not impossible to find, is a treasure if you do find that special person. It’s a person you trust not only with your pet, but your home. They do have a key.

I met my pet sitter while volunteering with the SPCA of the Triad, years ago. While I didn’t feel I needed one, I was starting to feel guilty always asking friends to check in on Julian (my first cat). As my crew grew, to at one point four cats, it made more sense to have a pet sitter. No one wants to clean that many litter boxes for free.

Marriage and moving ensued, and my pet sitter followed (even to spots outside their normal coverage area). I guess my cats were just too fabulous to leave.

Then in May, the text came. He would be moving to Asheville in July. I would need to find a new sitter.

At this point, I have two elderly cats: Abbey is 15 and Max is 11. They are stubborn, stuck in their ways. And I’m certainly not looking forward to having a new person poke into their business while I’m away.

My pet sitter recommended a new one and I got a recommendation from a co-worker. After some emails and phone calls, I decided to go with the one my original pet sitter recommended. So we set up a meet-and-greet.

I must have sounded like a broken record: ‘My old pet sitter did this, he did that. This is how he did this.’ So on and so on. Afterward, I felt bad for the new woman, having to deal with my inability to let go.

Like a beloved vet or pastor, when you meet the right one, it’s hard to think anyone could do better. I’m certain this new pet sitter will be perfect and my cats will adore her (well, probably not, they adore no one). I just need a moment before moving on.

Pet events

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Library Offers Service Learning Hours for High School Students: 10 a.m.-noon July 27, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro. Teens will craft no-sew blankets, cat-nip toys and dog chew toys which will be donated to shelter animals. Will also learn about feral animals and the importance of sterilizing cats and dogs. Register. barbara.moss@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2923.

Summer Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, through Aug. 14, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center. Products from across the state. Portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary based in the Carolinas. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad. triadspca.org.

