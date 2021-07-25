Pet Shop: Saying goodbye to a pet sitter

I am losing my pet sitter. There are no words for my sadness.

Before you think I’m going overboard, my pet sitter has been watching over my cats since 2007. We lost cats together, celebrated new adoptions and shared a lot of life changes. I’d consider him a friend.

A good pet sitter, while I’m certain is not impossible to find, is a treasure if you do find that special person. It’s a person you trust not only with your pet, but your home. They do have a key.

I met my pet sitter while volunteering with the SPCA of the Triad, years ago. While I didn’t feel I needed one, I was starting to feel guilty always asking friends to check in on Julian (my first cat). As my crew grew, to at one point four cats, it made more sense to have a pet sitter. No one wants to clean that many litter boxes for free.

Marriage and moving ensued, and my pet sitter followed (even to spots outside their normal coverage area). I guess my cats were just too fabulous to leave.

Then in May, the text came. He would be moving to Asheville in July. I would need to find a new sitter.