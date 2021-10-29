Pets of the Week: Oreo and Betsey

Oreo and Betsey are two Boer goats who came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when their owners were forced to give them up due to their living situation. Betsey is 6 years old and Oreo is 5 years old. They are a bonded pair and will need to find a forever home together. Oreo is a very handsome guy who likes scratches. Betsey is a little shy but warms up after a few treats. Their joint adoption fee is $250. To begin the adoption process, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.