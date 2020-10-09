Pets of the Week: Sealey and Scottey

Sealey (left) and Scottey are bonded brothers who are only about 12 months old. These boys were surrendered to the SPCA of the Triad because their former owner had too many cats (18) and health issues. They do very well with the other cats at the nonprofit. They are a little shy but come out of their shell quickly. Their favorite thing to do is hang out together. Sealey is the more outgoing of the two and looks out for his brother Scotty. One adoption fee is sponsored, so their adoption fee is only $85 for the pair. They are fully vetted, which includes neutered, up to date on vaccines, FIV/FELV combo tested negative and microchipped. To submit an adoption application, visit, www.triadspca.org.