Sunny and Jade are two lovely bonded Green Cheek and Sun Conures, looking for their forever home. They’re between 1 and 2 years old. These beautiful birds are truly bonded and must be adopted together. Birds require a lot of time, care and patience. Only experienced bird owners should apply. Their adoption fee together is $500. Learn more or apply at www.reddogfarm.com.
Pets of the Week: Sunny and Jade
