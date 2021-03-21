Petshop calendar

PET EVENTS
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
Fetch - Dog Egg Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 27, Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro. Free. Register. tinyurl.com/2n6xtye7. Also, a costume contest. To enter the costume contest, send a picture of your dog to chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.
Rescue Ranch Of Statesville Visits: noon-4 p.m. April 17, Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Meet some of the ranch's animal ambassadors and adoptable dogs, learn about the ranch’s education programs that consist of scout and summer camps, home school programs, birthday parties, private tours and more. rescueranch.com.
Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's 13th Annual Dogs On The Catwalk Fashion Show: 7 p.m. May 7, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Online, 8 p.m. May 7. Silent auction will go live 48 hours prior to the show. reddogfarm.com.
Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.
Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.
Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.
Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.
Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, Petsmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.
Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only for the rest of the year. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.
SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter. triadspca.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.