Petshop calendar

- Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.
- Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.
- Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.
- Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.
- Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms and microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat also receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.
- SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are also needed for SPCA's new 9,000-square-foot, $3 million facility. triadspca.org.
