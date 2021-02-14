Petshop calendar

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332 , but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/ .

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only for the rest of the year. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.