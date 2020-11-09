Radcliffe Bailey to be featured in virtual discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 11

The University Galleries at N.C. A&T will host a virtual program, “The Black Aesthetic: Imagery and Race in Art,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The discussion will feature renowned visual artist Radcliffe Bailey and will delve into the historical, societal and political impact that imagery has on people of African descent. Noted actress and author Angela Ray will moderate the discussion.

The program is free and open to the public. To register for the virtual discussion, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TJ-aPAL2QJij8YSB5VHfSA.