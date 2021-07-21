Rockingham County Animal Shelter to hold a fundraiser tonight at Doggos Dog Park in Greensboro

The Rockingham County Animal Shelter will have a fundraiser at Doggos Dog Park from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 21, at 1214 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

Doggos will be donating 10% of all bar sales to the shelter. They will have a table set up to talk about how community members can get involved and help out the shelter.

Community members will also be able to view available animals ready for adoption. Doggos will take a group photo of any dogs that come to the park that were adopted from the shelter.

Visiting the park for the first time? Visit www.doggosparkandpub.com to register and save time at the door. Doggos requires proof of rabies, distemper and Bordetella for all dogs. No exceptions. All dogs older than 12 months must be sterilized. Dogs in heat are not allowed. Humans must be 21 or older to enter.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/doggosparkandpub/photos/gm.544148953605693/2128689713982317.