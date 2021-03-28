 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: A Christmas present worth waiting for
Sometimes the best Christmas presents are the ones you have to wait for.

This past Christmas, we gave our eldest son a certificate good for one dog adoption fee. Because of COVID-19 protocols and scheduling, he finally redeemed that certificate Jan. 16.

We have adopted three dogs — Snickers, Rocky and Nightwing — from the Guilford County Animal Shelter over the past 20 years or so. This trip was different.

To begin with, you can’t just show up at the shelter and wander through the holding area and check out all the dogs. You have to make an appointment, and the earliest one we could get was Jan. 16.

In addition to making an appointment, you also need to ask to see a specific dog, and the good folks at the shelter do a really nice job of highlighting the dogs online, both with photos and with a Facebook Live walk-through of the kennel.

Morgan, our eldest son who is wrapping his first year as a homeowner, had a couple of pooches in mind when we arrived. But first we had to check in with a security guard, who instructed us to park in the lot outside of the shelter’s fence, saying he would come get us when it was our turn.

A few minutes later, we were driving past the rolling gate and into the parking lot in front of the shelter. We were greeted by one of the shelter helpers, who guided us to the “getting-to-know-you” area. A few minutes later, she reappeared with a handsome, white Akita mix. The name on his kennel card said Lumpy — still not sure why — who looked to be in good health and weighing about 60 pounds.

As Lumpy entered the enclosure, he went straight to our youngest son and nuzzled his hand before gently lifting onto his hind legs and putting his front paws on Morgan. Well, that was a good sign.

After spending about 10 minutes with Lumpy, Morgan asked to see another dog, identified as a Labrador retriever mix. He was a fine-looking pup who appeared to have some potential — until he started barking. First at me, then at my wife, both of our sons, the guy walking down the street, a leaf blowing past. The shelter helper said the dog was being uncharacteristically skittish, but I’m pretty sure this dog would have barked at an idea.

That made the decision simple. A few minutes later, Morgan was filling out paperwork, getting the lowdown on Lumpy’s health, known background, etc. Soon Lumpy was in Morgan’s lap in the back seat of the car, and not long after, he was given his new name — Ghost. Next step: a meeting with our dog, Nightwing, before heading to his new home. After all, Nightwing is his “uncle.”

Nightwing, like many dogs, totally wigs out when there’s another dog around. This meeting was no different, and after some extended getting-to-know-you sniffing, they were romping and playing in the backyard with the kind of glee only dogs possess.

Adding another fur baby to the family is always fun. This time, we’ve added our first granddog. We, and Nightwing, couldn’t be happier.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Rescue Ranch Of Statesville Visits: noon-4 p.m. April 17, Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Meet some of the ranch's animal ambassadors and adoptable dogs, learn about the ranch’s education programs and more. rescueranch.com.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's 13th Annual Dogs On The Catwalk Fashion Show: 7 p.m. May 7, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Online, 8 p.m. May 7. Silent auction will go live 48 hours prior to the show. reddogfarm.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-2 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

