The Pet Shop: A Christmas present worth waiting for

Sometimes the best Christmas presents are the ones you have to wait for.
This past Christmas, we gave our eldest son a certificate good for one dog adoption fee. Because of COVID-19 protocols and scheduling, he finally redeemed that certificate Jan. 16.
We have adopted three dogs — Snickers, Rocky and Nightwing — from the Guilford County Animal Shelter over the past 20 years or so. This trip was different.
To begin with, you can’t just show up at the shelter and wander through the holding area and check out all the dogs. You have to make an appointment, and the earliest one we could get was Jan. 16.
In addition to making an appointment, you also need to ask to see a specific dog, and the good folks at the shelter do a really nice job of highlighting the dogs online, both with photos and with a Facebook Live walk-through of the kennel.
Morgan, our eldest son who is wrapping his first year as a homeowner, had a couple of pooches in mind when we arrived. But first we had to check in with a security guard, who instructed us to park in the lot outside of the shelter’s fence, saying he would come get us when it was our turn.
A few minutes later, we were driving past the rolling gate and into the parking lot in front of the shelter. We were greeted by one of the shelter helpers, who guided us to the “getting-to-know-you” area. A few minutes later, she reappeared with a handsome, white Akita mix. The name on his kennel card said Lumpy — still not sure why — who looked to be in good health and weighing about 60 pounds.
As Lumpy entered the enclosure, he went straight to our youngest son and nuzzled his hand before gently lifting onto his hind legs and putting his front paws on Morgan. Well, that was a good sign.
After spending about 10 minutes with Lumpy, Morgan asked to see another dog, identified as a Labrador retriever mix. He was a fine-looking pup who appeared to have some potential — until he started barking. First at me, then at my wife, both of our sons, the guy walking down the street, a leaf blowing past. The shelter helper said the dog was being uncharacteristically skittish, but I’m pretty sure this dog would have barked at an idea.
That made the decision simple. A few minutes later, Morgan was filling out paperwork, getting the lowdown on Lumpy’s health, known background, etc. Soon Lumpy was in Morgan’s lap in the back seat of the car, and not long after, he was given his new name — Ghost. Next step: a meeting with our dog, Nightwing, before heading to his new home. After all, Nightwing is his “uncle.”
Nightwing, like many dogs, totally wigs out when there’s another dog around. This meeting was no different, and after some extended getting-to-know-you sniffing, they were romping and playing in the backyard with the kind of glee only dogs possess.
Adding another fur baby to the family is always fun. This time, we’ve added our first granddog. We, and Nightwing, couldn’t be happier.