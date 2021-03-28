The Pet Shop: A Christmas present worth waiting for

Sometimes the best Christmas presents are the ones you have to wait for.

This past Christmas, we gave our eldest son a certificate good for one dog adoption fee. Because of COVID-19 protocols and scheduling, he finally redeemed that certificate Jan. 16.

We have adopted three dogs — Snickers, Rocky and Nightwing — from the Guilford County Animal Shelter over the past 20 years or so. This trip was different.

To begin with, you can’t just show up at the shelter and wander through the holding area and check out all the dogs. You have to make an appointment, and the earliest one we could get was Jan. 16.

In addition to making an appointment, you also need to ask to see a specific dog, and the good folks at the shelter do a really nice job of highlighting the dogs online, both with photos and with a Facebook Live walk-through of the kennel.

Morgan, our eldest son who is wrapping his first year as a homeowner, had a couple of pooches in mind when we arrived. But first we had to check in with a security guard, who instructed us to park in the lot outside of the shelter’s fence, saying he would come get us when it was our turn.