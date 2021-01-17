The Pet Shop: A raccoon joins the gang of a German shepherd's BFFs

Holiday shopping was easy for our furry friend named Puppo.

We knew exactly what type of gift our German shepherd needed. A soft stuffed toy big enough to endure occasional shaking, and soft enough for him to rest his head on.

Santa found a squirrel and a raccoon that fit the criteria. On Christmas morning, the squirrel must've struck a nerve and Puppo began chewing one of the toy's feet off. The squirrel was quickly evacuated until it can undergo some stitches.

As for the raccoon, Puppo quickly claimed him as his new BFF.

Puppo frequently carries his buddy to the front door when a neighbor rings the doorbell. He has also carried it outside to show his girlfriend — a beautiful collie. He set it down on the ground and allowed her to sniff the raccoon, but he playfully pounced when it looked as if she was going to pick the toy up for a run around the yard.

So far, the raccoon has survived being Puppo's constant companion.

He gets carried often around the house, and is sometimes shaken rather violently when Puppo spots another dog in the neighborhood. Then, Puppo carries it back with him to the family room, settles down and starts grooming the raccoon. Lick, lick, lick.