The Pet Shop: A raccoon joins the gang of a German shepherd's BFFs
Holiday shopping was easy for our furry friend named Puppo.

We knew exactly what type of gift our German shepherd needed. A soft stuffed toy big enough to endure occasional shaking, and soft enough for him to rest his head on.

Santa found a squirrel and a raccoon that fit the criteria. On Christmas morning, the squirrel must've struck a nerve and Puppo began chewing one of the toy's feet off. The squirrel was quickly evacuated until it can undergo some stitches.

As for the raccoon, Puppo quickly claimed him as his new BFF.

Puppo frequently carries his buddy to the front door when a neighbor rings the doorbell. He has also carried it outside to show his girlfriend — a beautiful collie. He set it down on the ground and allowed her to sniff the raccoon, but he playfully pounced when it looked as if she was going to pick the toy up for a run around the yard.

So far, the raccoon has survived being Puppo's constant companion.

He gets carried often around the house, and is sometimes shaken rather violently when Puppo spots another dog in the neighborhood. Then, Puppo carries it back with him to the family room, settles down and starts grooming the raccoon. Lick, lick, lick.

When he's content that his trusty raccoon is OK, he'll rest his chin on it. And yes, he looks pretty darn cute when he does it.

We're all still getting used to the noise the raccoon makes when Puppo gives it a good squeeze because its "squeaker" sounds like a duck. So, we're wondering if that was a factory error or just intended for laughs.

The raccoon joins a family of Puppo's stuffed friends that include a dinosaur, a crocodile, a miniature chicken and a possum (or two). Oh, and they have been well-loved and survived multiple runs in the washing machine.

Which of your pet's favorite toys have stood the test of time? Feel free to share your story and photos with us by emailing me at annette.ayres@greensboro.com.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 30, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for only $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

