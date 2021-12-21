The Pet Shop: Beware the agents of CHAOS

The agent’s purpose is to make sure the humans refocus their attention back on the pet instead of the shiny, new thing some other human gave them. Because the agent is wearing the hated uniform that all of the humans find so cute, they are granted blanket immunity for whatever they do.

Ever wake up on Christmas morning to find one side of the tree’s ornaments shattered on the floor among shreds of wrapping paper? That was Tiger’s first prank. Her coup de grace came two years later. A business colleague of my dad sent him a side of smoked salmon from Minnesota for a Christmas gift. Even though it was vacuum-sealed and in a decorative box, Tiger made off with the loot, hiding it in a coat closet near a furnace vent. Our whole house smelled like rotting salmon for months.

Ever been awakened by something crawling over your feet under the blankets on a cold winter night? Little John pulled out that classic holiday hello on my mom when I was in elementary school. The little rascal escaped his gerbil palace and waited in the warmth of an electric blanket for the perfect time to pounce.

Gonzo’s tenure as CHAOS agent was a gem.