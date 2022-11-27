The Pet Shop: Calendar of events

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Home for the Holidays Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 31, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $15. Adoption fees include spay or neuter and vaccinations. Animal Services is currently full and at capacity. www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets. Fosters are needed too. BAS supplies food, supplies and all medical care for pets in foster homes. www.burlingtonnc.gov/foster.

Free Cat and Dog Adoptions: 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through Dec. 31, Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Adopt any cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. 336-394-0075, rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org, bestfriends.org/rockingham-county.

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10, Church of The Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. With Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. www.friendsofedenanimalrescue.com.

Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.

Volunteer Days: 10 a.m. Sundays, Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group, 394 Cook Florist Road, Reidsville. Walk, brush and interact with pets. Gardeners are welcome to help in the community garden. 336-394-4106 or www.cvaag.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.