The Pet Shop: Cantankerous Airedale bit nearly everyone, but Thurber dog Muggs 'is getting his due'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a special spot under the shade of an ancient tulip poplar tree, the two men carefully lowered the 2,200-pound block of granite onto a spot they had dug specifically for it, this stone that bears a fairly unflattering epitaph:

“Nobody knew exactly what was the matter with him.”

But then again, those who know the story of Muggs — the infamously cranky dog that belonged to the family of Columbus’ beloved humorist and cartoonist James Thurber — would have been surprised if this long-delayed monument placed in the Thurber/Fisher family plot in Section 50 of Green Lawn Cemetery said anything nice at all.

Because let’s face it, Thurber’s short story, “The Dog that Bit People,” (from a collection compiled in 1933) didn’t make the Airedale terrier seem very endearing. It tells us how Muggs bit pretty much everyone in the family in the 11 years that Thurber’s mother, Agnes Mary “Mame” Thurber, had him — except for the matriarch herself.

When Muggs died in 1928, Mame Thurber was adamant that he would be buried in the family plot. Thurber wrote that he convinced her that was illegal (whether or not that was true at the time, modern-day cemetery officials don’t rightly know), so instead, Thurber buried Muggs alongside some local road whose location has been lost to time.