 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pet Shop: Cantankerous Airedale bit nearly everyone, but Thurber dog Muggs 'is getting his due'
0 Comments

The Pet Shop: Cantankerous Airedale bit nearly everyone, but Thurber dog Muggs 'is getting his due'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIFE-THURBER-MUGGS-SCULPTURE-4-OH

A statue of James Thurber's cantankerous family dog, Muggs, is finally going up in Green Lawn Cemetery. Workers prepped the location near Thurber's plot on Aug. 10. Jay Biddle of the monument crew (left) and monument crew head Justin Shumway level the base. 

 Fred Squillante, Columbus Dispatch

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a special spot under the shade of an ancient tulip poplar tree, the two men carefully lowered the 2,200-pound block of granite onto a spot they had dug specifically for it, this stone that bears a fairly unflattering epitaph:

“Nobody knew exactly what was the matter with him.”

But then again, those who know the story of Muggs — the infamously cranky dog that belonged to the family of Columbus’ beloved humorist and cartoonist James Thurber — would have been surprised if this long-delayed monument placed in the Thurber/Fisher family plot in Section 50 of Green Lawn Cemetery said anything nice at all.

Because let’s face it, Thurber’s short story, “The Dog that Bit People,” (from a collection compiled in 1933) didn’t make the Airedale terrier seem very endearing. It tells us how Muggs bit pretty much everyone in the family in the 11 years that Thurber’s mother, Agnes Mary “Mame” Thurber, had him — except for the matriarch herself.

When Muggs died in 1928, Mame Thurber was adamant that he would be buried in the family plot. Thurber wrote that he convinced her that was illegal (whether or not that was true at the time, modern-day cemetery officials don’t rightly know), so instead, Thurber buried Muggs alongside some local road whose location has been lost to time.

Although Muggs is long gone, a chance meeting two years ago at Green Lawn between Thurber’s relatives and Randy Rogers, voluntary president of the board of the Green Lawn Cemetery Association and its only paid employee as executive director, led to Muggs’ monument. The life-sized bronze statue of him, patterned after Thurber’s cartoon drawing and created by local sculptor Renate Burgyan Fackler, will soon honor him here.

“It was clear from the writings that Muggs wasn’t wired quite right, but Mame really wanted him in that cemetery,” said Sara Thurber Sauers, James Thurber’s 66-year-old granddaughter from Iowa. “It’s kind of nice to know that Muggs is getting his due.”

On Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., the completed monument and statue will be unveiled to the public following a tour of the historic grounds.

The other line carved into the monument, “Cave Canem” comes from the end of Thurber’s story, where he writes that after Muggs was buried, Thurber used an indelible pencil to write that phrase on a board there at the site. The Latin phrase means, appropriately enough, “Beware of dog.”

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Dog Days on the Downtown Greenway with Doggos: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 29, LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Bring your furry friend for cool down and splash stations, dog beer, frosty paws ice cream and a raffle for annual passes to Doggos, a dog park and pub. llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center. Will showcase products from across the state. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News