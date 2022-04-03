The Pet Shop: Cats go nuts on wood surfaces, even with scratchers all over the house

There’s a cardboard scratcher in the living room. Another scratcher, made from carpet material, hangs on the handle of the front door.

In the cat room, two more scratching posts offer the five cats in my house even more options to sharpen their claws.

It’s not that they don’t make use of these opportunities. The scratcher in the living room was worn down to practically a nubbin recently, so a new one has taken its place. The two rope scratchers are both shredded, but still serviceable.

It’s apparently not enough.

The cats — Sugar and Nigel in particular — have scratched up a curio cabinet and mirror that I’ve had for more than 20 years, as well as several sections of wall. The mirror is part of a matching set with an entryway table. They’ve dinged up one of the legs on that, too, but the damage to the mirror is worse — and more visible.

For the walls, they seem to concentrate on the arched entrance to the hallway and the bathroom door frame.

The couch has also been shredded to death. But I’m hesitant to spend a lot of money to replace it when I know a new one will also get ruined.

I don’t know why they scratch the furniture when they have so many other options. And I didn’t really have a problem with Bones scratching up stuff before Sugar, Nigel and Loki arrived. But I’ve caught him in the act a lot since I took in the other three cats more than three years ago.

Is it too late to change their behavior? Bones is almost 13. Sugar and Nigel — the twins, since they came from the same litter — are about 5, and Loki, the baby, is going on 4. The fifth cat, Church, was declawed before I got him. Not that he doesn’t also try to scratch up stuff. I do like to watch him get involved in “sharpening” his “claws” on the couch. The instinct is still there even though the claws are not. But I don’t have to worry about him damaging anything.

I’ve thought about getting the special sprays that are supposed to tell pets to stay away from something. Do they work?

Or is it just too late?

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.