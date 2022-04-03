 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pet Shop: Cats go nuts on wood surfaces, even with scratchers all over the house

There’s a cardboard scratcher in the living room. Another scratcher, made from carpet material, hangs on the handle of the front door.

In the cat room, two more scratching posts offer the five cats in my house even more options to sharpen their claws.

It’s not that they don’t make use of these opportunities. The scratcher in the living room was worn down to practically a nubbin recently, so a new one has taken its place. The two rope scratchers are both shredded, but still serviceable.

It’s apparently not enough.

The cats — Sugar and Nigel in particular — have scratched up a curio cabinet and mirror that I’ve had for more than 20 years, as well as several sections of wall. The mirror is part of a matching set with an entryway table. They’ve dinged up one of the legs on that, too, but the damage to the mirror is worse — and more visible.

For the walls, they seem to concentrate on the arched entrance to the hallway and the bathroom door frame.

The couch has also been shredded to death. But I’m hesitant to spend a lot of money to replace it when I know a new one will also get ruined.

I don’t know why they scratch the furniture when they have so many other options. And I didn’t really have a problem with Bones scratching up stuff before Sugar, Nigel and Loki arrived. But I’ve caught him in the act a lot since I took in the other three cats more than three years ago.

Is it too late to change their behavior? Bones is almost 13. Sugar and Nigel — the twins, since they came from the same litter — are about 5, and Loki, the baby, is going on 4. The fifth cat, Church, was declawed before I got him. Not that he doesn’t also try to scratch up stuff. I do like to watch him get involved in “sharpening” his “claws” on the couch. The instinct is still there even though the claws are not. But I don’t have to worry about him damaging anything.

I’ve thought about getting the special sprays that are supposed to tell pets to stay away from something. Do they work?

Or is it just too late?

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Fetch — Dog Egg Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon April 9, Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro. Free. Dog costume contest, 9:15 a.m. Egg hunts start at 9:45 a.m. Register at tinyurl.com/2raru2r6. 336-373-7503.

Goat Yoga: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 9, 497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro. With Cathy Yonaitis of Unite Us Yoga. $25. Must pre-register at www.uniteusyoga.com. Laura Lorenz, llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 9 a.m. April 9, Leaksville Lodge, 419 Thompson St., Eden. Breakfast, photos, egg hunt. $6. Must register. With Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. RSVP via text to 336-912-1178.

Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

