The Pet Shop: Cats quickly become obsessed with treats
Sam knows exactly where we keep his cat treats: in a drawer in the bathroom.

 Annette Ayres, News & Record

SUMMERFIELD — It starts before my feet even hit the floor in the morning.

Sam, the cat who adopted us more than seven years ago, pats my hand just enough to startle me. And there he is — a gargoyle of a cat, hunched over with a menacing stare.

Yes, I know what time it is, Sam. Just give me a minute, please.

As I sit on the side of the bed, Sam starts pacing impatiently. Then the meows begin, as if he’s saying “c’mon lady, hurry it up.”

He’s eager to lead the walk into the bathroom, where he knows the treat bags are in the third drawer.

Sam talks the entire way. Loud enough to wake the dog.

He takes a step, stops and looks back. Meow! Yes, I’m following you — just go, so I don’t trip over you.

He takes another step, stops and again looks back. Meow!

As soon as I pull the drawer open, Sam stands on his hind legs so he can peer inside to spot the yellow bag with the chicken-flavored treats.

I can already hear him purring as he begins weaving around my ankles. (I guess it’s like my warm cup of coffee in the morning — I get it, Sam.)

I let everyone in the family know that if Sam acts as if he hasn’t been fed or hasn’t had treats, don’t fall for it. He’s a total con man.

Then, I step into the home office, where two other cats await and quickly start their morning chatter for treats. Rudy likes for someone to toss a treat across the room so he can chase it down. Albus needs a treat dropped at his feet, close enough to chomp it down before Rudy spots it.

Are all cats this obsessed with treats, or is it just our crazy felines? If you have a story to share about your cat(s), please send them and your photos to annette.ayres@greensboro.com. We may feature them in a future edition of The Pet Shop!

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Summer Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, through Aug. 14, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Products from across the state. Portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

