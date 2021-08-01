The Pet Shop: Cats quickly become obsessed with treats

SUMMERFIELD — It starts before my feet even hit the floor in the morning.

Sam, the cat who adopted us more than seven years ago, pats my hand just enough to startle me. And there he is — a gargoyle of a cat, hunched over with a menacing stare.

Yes, I know what time it is, Sam. Just give me a minute, please.

As I sit on the side of the bed, Sam starts pacing impatiently. Then the meows begin, as if he’s saying “c’mon lady, hurry it up.”

He’s eager to lead the walk into the bathroom, where he knows the treat bags are in the third drawer.

Sam talks the entire way. Loud enough to wake the dog.

He takes a step, stops and looks back. Meow! Yes, I’m following you — just go, so I don’t trip over you.

He takes another step, stops and again looks back. Meow!

As soon as I pull the drawer open, Sam stands on his hind legs so he can peer inside to spot the yellow bag with the chicken-flavored treats.

I can already hear him purring as he begins weaving around my ankles. (I guess it’s like my warm cup of coffee in the morning — I get it, Sam.)