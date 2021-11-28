 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Cold-weather tips to keep your dog safe this winter
Pet Shop_Cold.jpg

Small, hairless and short-haired dogs are more likely to feel colder as temperatures drop.

 MetroCreative

The temperature outside has already started to drop, and chances are if you’re feeling the weather changes, so is your dog.

As responsible pet owners, it’s important to take special care of our dogs the same way we do ourselves. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for a safe winter season with your dog.

Watch out for spilled antifreeze on driveways: Some dogs are drawn to the taste and smell of antifreeze, but it’s deadly if ingested. Be aware of possible spillage when out with your dog.

Don’t leave your dog alone outside in freezing weather. When there’s snow on the ground, check to make sure your pup doesn’t get snow and ice stuck in between their paws. This can cause cuts and cracked paw pads. Rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly may help soften and soothe cracked paw pads.

Limit time spent outside: Just like humans, if dogs spend too much time outdoors during frigid weather, they can get frostbite or hypothermia.

Buy smaller and less active dogs a coat: Small, hairless and short-haired dogs are more likely to feel colder as temperatures drop. If you own a Chihuahua or Chinese crested, for example, it’s important to invest in a winter coat for them.

Don’t leave your dog alone in the car: It may seem like this rule only applies in the summer, but the cold can cause the same amount of harm to your pet. Always have your dog supervised in a car, even if you’re running a quick errand.

Make sure to rinse and dry your dog’s paws after a walk: Rock salt that is used to melt ice on sidewalks tends to irritate paw pads and is dangerous to ingest. Make sure to thoroughly cleanse your dog’s paws after each walk to avoid irritation and upset stomach.

Keep your dog away from drafts: Tiled and wood floors can become very cold in the winter. Make sure to cover any areas without carpet your dog likes to lie on with blankets or pads to keep the surface warm for your pet.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Giving Tuesday Event: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Joymongers Brewing, 576 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Adoptable dogs, 4-6 p.m. Silent auction, 4-8 p.m. A percentage of beverage sales will benefit Friends of Guilford County Animal Shelter. www.friendsofguilfordcountyanimalshelter.com.

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month: ASPCA and petfinder.com hopes to dispel myths about older canines and present them as quality candidates for adoption. Small dogs are considered senior at age 11, medium-sized dogs at age 10 and large dogs at age 7. Kuykendall’s Border Collies, www.kuykendall-bc.com.

Home for the Holidays Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 31, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for only $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

High Point Farmers Market's Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Food, plants, craft vendors, Hope City food truck, music. Guilford County Animal Control will attend with adoptable pets. 336-883-3694.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

