The Pet Shop: Cold-weather tips to keep your dog safe this winter

The temperature outside has already started to drop, and chances are if you’re feeling the weather changes, so is your dog.

As responsible pet owners, it’s important to take special care of our dogs the same way we do ourselves. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips for a safe winter season with your dog.

Watch out for spilled antifreeze on driveways: Some dogs are drawn to the taste and smell of antifreeze, but it’s deadly if ingested. Be aware of possible spillage when out with your dog.

Don’t leave your dog alone outside in freezing weather. When there’s snow on the ground, check to make sure your pup doesn’t get snow and ice stuck in between their paws. This can cause cuts and cracked paw pads. Rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly may help soften and soothe cracked paw pads.

Limit time spent outside: Just like humans, if dogs spend too much time outdoors during frigid weather, they can get frostbite or hypothermia.

Buy smaller and less active dogs a coat: Small, hairless and short-haired dogs are more likely to feel colder as temperatures drop. If you own a Chihuahua or Chinese crested, for example, it’s important to invest in a winter coat for them.