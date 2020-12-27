The Pet Shop: Dog gone for 8 years reunited in time for holidays

A dog that spent eight years apart from his family was reunited with his owner just in time for Christmas.
After years of searching and holding out hope, Julia Nemeth said it's the best gift she could have received.
"It's like that moment you dream about," she said. "You dream about it for eight years, and it hasn't set in yet that it's reality."
Junior, a 9-year-old pit bull terrier mix, spent most of his life lost from his family.
He became Nemeth's dog in 2012 after another pet she rescued, Junior's mother Page, had 10 puppies. She found homes for the other nine, but kept Junior and trained him to be a protector and companion.
An avid barker, Nemeth even taught Junior hand commands so she could communicate without waking her baby.
Nemeth said she returned home one day eight years ago to find out that Junior was gone. Since he was never the type of dog to run away, she feared someone took him to use for fighting.
She scoured the internet looking for Junior, eventually seeing him for sale on Craigslist. Nemeth responded to the ad, explaining who he was and asking for him back, but she never heard back. The post was later taken down.
When Junior disappeared, Nemeth's son was 7 months old. She's since had three more children, moved home and had gotten another dog, a 7-year-old St. Bernard named Abby.
Even still, she searched for Junior. Checking on Facebook pages, websites about lost pets and at local shelters.
"I never slowed down," she said. "We always had a little glimmer of hope like, 'He's here somewhere, we just have to find him.'"
It would be years until she'd find a lead, she said. Meanwhile, Junior would eventually find his way to the Humane Society of Summit County after he was surrendered to the shelter in July 2018.
Known at the Humane Society as "Buddy," he became a staff and volunteer favorite. But he was "aloof" when visitors would come by, the Humane Society of Summit County said.
Nemeth said whenever potential families would come by, Junior often didn't engage with them, or barked. Still, he managed to be adopted three separate times.
Each time he left, the family decided "Buddy" wasn't the right fit.
In 2019, Nemeth had finally gotten another lead on her missing dog. She saw a pup that looked like Junior, but by the time she saw him on the Humane Society's Facebook page he had already been adopted.
It would be at least a year until she saw him again. She was looking for an older dog to rescue but unexpectedly saw her own.
She said she called the Humane Society right when they opened and came to see Junior later that day. When Junior finally saw his owner, the staff saw a reaction they'd never seen before.
As she sat on the floor, Nemeth said he looked at her and smelled around for a minute before "pummeling" her with love.
"I cried like a baby," Nemeth said, "I'm surprised the Humane Society could even understand half of what came out of my mouth."
Nemeth said it's surprising to see how much hasn't changed. Junior still recognized some of her hand signals. He's mellowed out a bit, but he's still a barker and refuses to let his owners out of his sight.
He's taken well to the new family additions, Nemeth said. The only issue is sometimes, he doesn't know whether to follow her or her children. He's still lively, and took quickly to playing fetch with the children.
Junior has also kept his love of chew toys, so much so that he needs to make a trip to the vet, since he ate another one, Nemeth said.
The only issue so far is the family's St. Bernard Abby, who often isn't up to playing with more energetic counterpart.
Nemeth said she's still trying to process the fact that her dog is back.
She said she still doesn't know if he was taken or how Junior disappeared, but now that he's back, she only cares that he's here.
"All I ever wanted was him back. No questions asked," she said. "It's the best Christmas present I think I've ever received."