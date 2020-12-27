The Pet Shop: Dog gone for 8 years reunited in time for holidays

Even still, she searched for Junior. Checking on Facebook pages, websites about lost pets and at local shelters.

"I never slowed down," she said. "We always had a little glimmer of hope like, 'He's here somewhere, we just have to find him.'"

It would be years until she'd find a lead, she said. Meanwhile, Junior would eventually find his way to the Humane Society of Summit County after he was surrendered to the shelter in July 2018.

Known at the Humane Society as "Buddy," he became a staff and volunteer favorite. But he was "aloof" when visitors would come by, the Humane Society of Summit County said.

Nemeth said whenever potential families would come by, Junior often didn't engage with them, or barked. Still, he managed to be adopted three separate times.

Each time he left, the family decided "Buddy" wasn't the right fit.

In 2019, Nemeth had finally gotten another lead on her missing dog. She saw a pup that looked like Junior, but by the time she saw him on the Humane Society's Facebook page he had already been adopted.

It would be at least a year until she saw him again. She was looking for an older dog to rescue but unexpectedly saw her own.