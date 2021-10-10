The Pet Shop: 'Flight nannies' chaperone pandemic puppies to their new homes

For most puppies flying to their new owners, the trip is also their first time away from their first home, mother and littermates, Brooke noted. And while dogs flying as cargo must remain in their crates between check-in and arrival, a puppy nanny can take the dog out of the carrier for snuggles and exercise while waiting to board, or during layovers.

On delivery day, the sisters check in with airline staff to confirm the puppy’s carrier will fit under a seat and that veterinary records ensure it’s healthy and has up-to-date shots. At the airport, the puppies attract a lot of attention, especially when the sisters recently delivered two littermates to different cities and departed MSP around the same time. “We went through security together and to get coffee together and people were ogling the puppies the whole time,” Brooke said.

Puppies must remain stowed in their carrier during the flight, but if they show any signs of distress, the sisters are prepared with toys, bones and soothing techniques. “It’s a big day for them,” Brooke said. “But for the most part, once the plane gets in the air, they fall asleep.”

As Hope prepared to board her plane at MSP, she texted a photo of the puppy to its new owner, Wendy Castano of Newington, Conn.