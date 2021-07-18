 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Free website connects people who adopted or gave up pets during the pandemic
There is a free website called https://petparentsplace.com that helps connect the previous and current owners of pets.

 MetroCreative

EDGEWATER, Md. — During the pandemic’s most difficult times, many people lost their jobs and homes, and could no longer keep their pets and had to surrender them to animal shelters. At the same time, thousands of people were working from home and looking for companionship and adopted pets from those shelters.

Now there is a free website to connect the previous and current owners of those pets online to give them peace of mind. It’s called petparentsplace.com.

The creation of the free website was the idea and humanitarian project of Connie Bekavac, who always adopted older rescue pets and wondered if the previous pet’s owner was curious about what happened to their pet. The past and previous pet owners that connect on this website can give each other peace of mind about their pets and mend broken hearts.

The pets included on the national website are dogs, cats, horses and birds.

“With our website it’s so easy to connect the parties,” Bekavac explained. “It gives the past owners relief to know their beloved pet is in a happy home. And it gives the new pet owners a chance to find out about any medical issues and other information about their new pet.”

The site’s user simply creates an account that only requires their first name and email address. They then enter a pet’s profile including all the information they have about the pet and a photo. The website also includes pet resources, pet adoption, pet services and an informational blog.

While the site is free, donations are accepted and profits are given to rescue groups.

Pet Parents Place can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Tumblr.

Pet events

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Summer Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, through Aug. 14, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25, Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center. Products from across the state. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter. triadspca.org.

