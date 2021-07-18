The Pet Shop: Free website connects people who adopted or gave up pets during the pandemic

EDGEWATER, Md. — During the pandemic’s most difficult times, many people lost their jobs and homes, and could no longer keep their pets and had to surrender them to animal shelters. At the same time, thousands of people were working from home and looking for companionship and adopted pets from those shelters.

Now there is a free website to connect the previous and current owners of those pets online to give them peace of mind. It’s called petparentsplace.com.

The creation of the free website was the idea and humanitarian project of Connie Bekavac, who always adopted older rescue pets and wondered if the previous pet’s owner was curious about what happened to their pet. The past and previous pet owners that connect on this website can give each other peace of mind about their pets and mend broken hearts.

The pets included on the national website are dogs, cats, horses and birds.

“With our website it’s so easy to connect the parties,” Bekavac explained. “It gives the past owners relief to know their beloved pet is in a happy home. And it gives the new pet owners a chance to find out about any medical issues and other information about their new pet.”