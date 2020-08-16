His given name is Albus, but he usually comes running to just about any name you throw out there.
If you have a Harry Potter fan in your household, you'll quickly recognize he was named after Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Although this Albus has no magical powers, he can make things seemingly disappear -- including remote controls and cell phones.
Like most cats, he sits where he wants. It doesn't matter if something else is already in his preferred spot. His couch potato physique quickly transforms into a cloak of invisibility, hiding whatever it is you're looking for in "his" chair.
We adopted Albus soon after welcoming his "brother" Rudy into our home. We're not really sure if they are actually siblings, but that didn't matter.
Not too long after we adopted them, Albus developed a hematoma in his left ear (possibly from scratching it too much) and required surgery. One day his ear looked normal, and the next we knew there was something really wrong. Luckily, he's had no issues since - other than his ear looking a tad smaller than the other.
Meow at him and he makes his own unique noise in response. He also likes to headbutt our legs, or our shoulders if he jumps on the chair. He's just socially awkward.
We also wonder how any cat can spend 10 minutes scratching and throwing litter around in a box and still not cover up his "business." It's a thing with him.
We often joke that our pets are a bit like Rudolph's "Island of Misfit Toys," but we wouldn't have it any other way.
