You know how people celebrate their pets' birthdays?
Not us. In fact, if you ask us how old Nightwing is, we have to do math — check social media or a Pet Shop column to remind us when we got him from the animal shelter, then add 1 1/2 years because that was his age when he joined our family.
Seriously.
It's probably because our sons were pretty much grown when Nightwing arrived, so there's nothing that links his age to theirs. Plus, he seems way younger than he is. He's incredibly playful, has no obvious gray hair and other than being heavier, he looks just like he did when we got him.
A Facebook memory popped up in mid-August, reminding us it had been seven years since we got him.
Seven years! That means he's 8 1/2 years old.
How can our puppy be that old?
I can't help but compare him with Rocky, the dog we had when Nightwing arrived. Rocky's appearance changed dramatically after just a few years. Her face started to gray when she was about 3, and people always assumed she was elderly by the time she was 7. By the time she was Nightwing's age, she was heavy, had joint problems and a white face.
Nightwing entertained her in her later years, tussling with her and playing tug-of-war. They overlapped in our lives less than three years.
Maybe another reason it's hard to remember Nightwing's age is that he's the "baby" of the family, Rocky's younger brother and the youngest of all of us.
When that Facebook memory popped up, we decided to pick a birthday for Nightwing, to help us keep track of his age.
He'll turn 9 on Valentine's Day. Just don't expect a party.
