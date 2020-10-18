The Pet Shop: I'll take jazz music for 200, Alex

A lot of dogs have their favorites — their favorite kibble, their favorite squeaky toy, their favorite spot to sleep on the family couch.

But do most dogs have a favorite song?

I don’t remember the exact moment that I realized my border collie, Gibson, was a music lover, but since the discovery he’s become pretty vocal about which tunes he prefers.

And I really do mean vocal — he barks, he howls, he whines. He doesn’t leave it up to you to decide if he’s a fan. He’ll tell you himself.

I think it began with the piano. One of my family members sat down to play and suddenly Gibson was splayed out on the floor by the piano bench, lifting his snout high as he howled along.

From then on, if someone plays the piano while he’s around, he’s at their feet, trying to match the pitch of the notes with his howling — or singing, as I like to call it.

But if he’s vocal about what he likes, he’s even more vocal about what he hates.

His distaste for the harmonica has grown so strong that if you so much as pretend you’re holding a harmonica in front of your face, he barks and jumps at you, begging you to stop.