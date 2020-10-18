The Pet Shop: I'll take jazz music for 200, Alex

A lot of dogs have their favorites — their favorite kibble, their favorite squeaky toy, their favorite spot to sleep on the family couch.
But do most dogs have a favorite song?
I don’t remember the exact moment that I realized my border collie, Gibson, was a music lover, but since the discovery he’s become pretty vocal about which tunes he prefers.
And I really do mean vocal — he barks, he howls, he whines. He doesn’t leave it up to you to decide if he’s a fan. He’ll tell you himself.
I think it began with the piano. One of my family members sat down to play and suddenly Gibson was splayed out on the floor by the piano bench, lifting his snout high as he howled along.
From then on, if someone plays the piano while he’s around, he’s at their feet, trying to match the pitch of the notes with his howling — or singing, as I like to call it.
But if he’s vocal about what he likes, he’s even more vocal about what he hates.
His distaste for the harmonica has grown so strong that if you so much as pretend you’re holding a harmonica in front of your face, he barks and jumps at you, begging you to stop.
Sometimes he’s indifferent. A strumming guitar or a drum beat draws nothing more than a simple tail wag, but turn the television to some blues or jazz music and Gibson will be entertained for hours.
Because of his affinity for certain genres and instruments, he’s had his favorite commercials over the years — usually ones that feature a prominent piano. He’ll awake from a deep sleep to turn his head toward the television and peak his eyes open, listen to the 30-second advertisement, then fall back asleep.
But in all of Gibson’s five years, we’ve never been able to find a song that he enjoys more than his favorite tune — the final Jeopardy song.
Perhaps it was the repetition of hearing the song most nights in my family’s home, or maybe he just loved it from that first listen.
Whatever it is, Gibson makes no bones about it — he sings through the entire song, and only once Alex Trebek is back to talking does he rest his head, unconcerned with the rest of the program.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
