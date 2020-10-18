 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pet Shop: I'll take jazz music for 200, Alex
0 comments

The Pet Shop: I'll take jazz music for 200, Alex

Gibson with piano

Gibson with the piano.

 JAMIE BIGGS/NEWS & RECORD

A lot of dogs have their favorites — their favorite kibble, their favorite squeaky toy, their favorite spot to sleep on the family couch.

But do most dogs have a favorite song?

I don’t remember the exact moment that I realized my border collie, Gibson, was a music lover, but since the discovery he’s become pretty vocal about which tunes he prefers.

And I really do mean vocal — he barks, he howls, he whines. He doesn’t leave it up to you to decide if he’s a fan. He’ll tell you himself.

I think it began with the piano. One of my family members sat down to play and suddenly Gibson was splayed out on the floor by the piano bench, lifting his snout high as he howled along.

From then on, if someone plays the piano while he’s around, he’s at their feet, trying to match the pitch of the notes with his howling — or singing, as I like to call it.

But if he’s vocal about what he likes, he’s even more vocal about what he hates.

His distaste for the harmonica has grown so strong that if you so much as pretend you’re holding a harmonica in front of your face, he barks and jumps at you, begging you to stop.

Sometimes he’s indifferent. A strumming guitar or a drum beat draws nothing more than a simple tail wag, but turn the television to some blues or jazz music and Gibson will be entertained for hours.

Because of his affinity for certain genres and instruments, he’s had his favorite commercials over the years — usually ones that feature a prominent piano. He’ll awake from a deep sleep to turn his head toward the television and peak his eyes open, listen to the 30-second advertisement, then fall back asleep.

But in all of Gibson’s five years, we’ve never been able to find a song that he enjoys more than his favorite tune — the final Jeopardy song.

Perhaps it was the repetition of hearing the song most nights in my family’s home, or maybe he just loved it from that first listen.

Whatever it is, Gibson makes no bones about it — he sings through the entire song, and only once Alex Trebek is back to talking does he rest his head, unconcerned with the rest of the program.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Carolyn Sink Memorial Horse Show: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Facebook Live. Riders with special needs will display their skills. Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation or sponsor a rider. Benefits Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center in High Point. 336-931-1424, www.horsepower.org/shop or www.facebook.com/HORSEPOWERTLC/.

Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12, Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, 6825 Rolling View Drive, Tobaccoville. Benefits the center and the Horse Education and Rescue Organization. Wares from local artists, crafts, equine tack and silent auction featuring horseshoe-themed art. 336-407-5859 or 336-922-6426.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only for the rest of the year. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News