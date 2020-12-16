The Pet Shop: Introducing my pandemic kitten

I told myself I didn’t need another pet.

I moved out of my parent’s house a few months ago, leaving behind Gibson, my family’s border collie.

As much as I miss him, I was convinced not having a cat or dog made sense. While I knew that I was plenty capable of taking care of and providing for an animal, I liked being able to leave the house for hours and not worry whether my pet was OK. I liked the idea of going on a trip and not having to ask anyone to pet sit.

And then I got a text from a friend a couple of weeks ago. She and her husband found a kitten, she said. They needed to find a home for her.

I said no. I really did.

But about 10 minutes later I was texting my friend again, letting her know that if she hadn’t found anybody by the weekend, I would at least foster the kitten until we found her a proper home. She thanked me.

I waited until the next day and texted her again, seeing if anyone had offered to take the kitten.

“Yes! Someone’s coming to get her today,” she texted back.