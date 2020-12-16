The Pet Shop: Introducing my pandemic kitten

I told myself I didn’t need another pet.
I moved out of my parent’s house a few months ago, leaving behind Gibson, my family’s border collie.
As much as I miss him, I was convinced not having a cat or dog made sense. While I knew that I was plenty capable of taking care of and providing for an animal, I liked being able to leave the house for hours and not worry whether my pet was OK. I liked the idea of going on a trip and not having to ask anyone to pet sit.
And then I got a text from a friend a couple of weeks ago. She and her husband found a kitten, she said. They needed to find a home for her.
I said no. I really did.
But about 10 minutes later I was texting my friend again, letting her know that if she hadn’t found anybody by the weekend, I would at least foster the kitten until we found her a proper home. She thanked me.
I waited until the next day and texted her again, seeing if anyone had offered to take the kitten.
“Yes! Someone’s coming to get her today,” she texted back.
I was crushed. I realized the switch had flipped in my mind. All of the excuses for not having a pet suddenly seemed invalid. With the pandemic, I hardly went anywhere for more than a few hours. And going on a trip? Not likely. It suddenly became apparent that there would probably be no better time to bring an animal into my life.
I texted a friend whose wife is a veterinarian:
“If you guys ever come across another delightful batch of kittens (or puppies, I’m not picky) … hit me up.”
They’d recently adopted two kittens of their own that were brought into the animal clinic where his wife works.
The next morning, he sent me back a picture of a small grey kitten. “Ask and ye shall receive,” his message said.
Twenty-four hours later, I picked up Hamilton, an eight-week-old feral kitten.
Hamilton — yes, I named him after the Broadway musical — and I are about a week and half into living together. We're still getting into the rhythm of things.
I'm adjusting to the fact that he has no interest in the cat tree, cat bed and blankets I purchased for him, and instead prefers to sleep right above my head on my pillow.
He's still learning that he doesn't have to dart under the bed to hide any time a door opens. And while he spends most of his day acting shy, his energy seems to come just as I'm winding down to go to bed and about an hour before my alarm goes off in the morning.
But he's right here with me all day while I'm working from home, keeping at bay some of the feelings of isolation that have came along with the pandemic this year.
Hamilton might not have been part of the plan, but what has gone to plan in 2020?
