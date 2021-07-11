The Pet Shop: It may take years to purrfect types of human cat allergy treatment

A problem that affects millions

Cat allergies affect 10% to 20% of adults. More than 90% of them react to Fel d 1. About 5% of adults are allergic to dogs, but many substances are involved in those allergies. That makes modifying dogs a more complicated project. Researchers say allergies to furry animals are increasing.

Fel d 1 is produced in salivary, skin and anal glands of cats and is found in their tears. Cats spread it when they clean themselves. It winds up all over the house when they shed fur or dander. All cats make it, including hairless cats, although amounts vary by cat or even by day.

Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, said there is evidence that uncastrated male cats make more of it than females or neutered males. There is no such thing as a hypoallergenic cat.

And, there is no way to totally escape Fel d 1. It rides on people’s clothes to work and school. “It’s everywhere,” James Wedner, an allergist at Washington University in St. Louis, said. He once saw five allergy sufferers who worked in a brand new office building. None had cats. He tested the building for mold, cockroaches and mice and found nothing. Then he found “incredibly high levels” of Fel d 1. Other workers were bringing it in, he said.