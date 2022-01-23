The Pet Shop: Junior, ever the escape artist, mellows as he becomes a senior dog

But he had bonded so quickly with the protective Cash that once my wife Rachel brought Cash (on a leash) to the front porch, Junior ran back. Perhaps he was thinking Cash would run off and play with him.

For seven years now, we have learned to stand between Junior and any open door because there could always be a darting squirrel to lure him into the yard. He’s still impulsive.

But other than with that, Junior has become a much more reliable dog.

And that has been a godsend, especially because we were used to Cash being a model dog since he was about 11 months old.

Even now, Junior gets so excited when it’s time to go for a walk that he jumps up on Rachel despite our trying repeatedly to stop this behavior. But finally, after turning her back on him and refusing to put on his leash, she has gotten Junior to stop jumping. Even more miraculously, he sits down at the front door without being asked before his leash is snapped on. It only took seven years.

But as if to show we haven’t completely broken the rebel in him, Junior still pulls some of his old tricks.