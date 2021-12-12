The Pet Shop: Lessons my pets have taught me

Family cuddles are really the best. Every night, my wife, the dog, the cat and I go up to bed together. Sometimes the animals lead the way. They like their bedtime, and everyone has their spot, so a group cuddle is not just possible but unavoidable. Those are some of the best moments of our lives. I’m usually the first one out of bed in the morning, and I can feel the joy the three of them get as they (very) slowly rise to greet the day.

Every room in the house is multipurpose. This includes the master bathroom, which the cat has pretty much taken over. She has her own alcove, which works great for all of us, but when she wants attention, she can be pretty demanding with a captive audience. In the past, when I lived alone, my moments of solitude were spent reading. Now the cat wants to be petted, and she won’t take no for an answer. It’s both fun and funny. If I want a little peace, to relax without kitty in my lap, I’ve learned to give her food just beforehand. It’s the only thing that will distract her.

Our pets have given us more than I can express. Life is just better with our animals in it. I have outlived too many pets, and the loss is always a heartbreak. But I get to love them while they are here and will never forget what they’ve taught me.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.”