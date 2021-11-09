The Pet Shop: Life after Ariel

A few months ago I wrote about my 15-year-old cat, Ariel, a beautiful tuxedo kitty, dying.

I still look for her each morning and miss her each evening, the time when she would often sit closely beside me while I read or watched television. She was the cat who accompanied me on my motherhood journey and cuddled with my children when I was busy.

Peanut, our calico, has struggled as well. She meows more, needs more petting, more human interaction. Though Ariel never developed any affection for Peanut, Peanut seems to feel her absence.

In time, we will get another cat.

And while Ariel was generally the perfect cat, she did have a few flaws, chiefly that she shed her fur terribly and she was resistant to sleeping in any sort of cat bed that would contain the mess.

Peanut does many of the things that explain why some people don’t like cats. She bangs on the door when she is ready to enter or exit and begs at the supper table. She climbs on motor vehicles and sees any open door as an invitation to explore. Occasionally I hear a soft thump on the kitchen floor letting me know that she has been examining the countertops.

But she has one redeeming feature.

She will sleep in her cat bed.