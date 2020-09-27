The Pet Shop: Losing Blackjack was a double blow

Early on that April morning, he had a few seizures so I rushed him to the vet. She didn't think he would have a good quality of life even if she could bring him back, so I told her to let him go. Because of the pandemic, it was the first time that I had to euthanize a pet where I couldn't be there to hold them as they drifted away. I stood outside the vet's office, pacing next to my car, crying, waiting for the call from the vet that he was finally at peace.

They did let me inside to say one last goodbye. I told him what a good cat he was, even though we got off to a rocky start. After several years living with me, I finally saw why my dad loved that cat so much. He almost always slept in the bed with me, even as it got harder to jump onto it. When I watched TV, he jockeyed for space on my lap, crawling over the other cats to make a spot for himself. He followed me everywhere and often tripped me up, just like he did with my dad.

Losing him was a double blow. Blackjack had given me a special tie to my dad, so losing him felt like I had lost my dad all over again.

He is with my dad now in heaven, probably nipping at his legs in annoyance for being away so long. More likely he has climbed into his lap to curl up contentedly. That is how I like to picture them, happy and together again. Thank you, Blackjack for all the joy you brought me. And thanks Dad, for letting me borrow him for awhile. I love and miss you both!

