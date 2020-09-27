The Pet Shop: Losing Blackjack was a double blow

In April, I said goodbye to my sweet Blackjack. He was almost 20 years old.
It was really hard to lose him because he gave me a special connection to my dad. He was my dad's cat first. I had given him to my dad as a birthday present, right before I moved to North Carolina. And my dad loved that cat so much! He always said Blackjack was the best birthday present he ever got.
After I gave him to my dad, the little ingrate never warmed up to me on my visits to Ohio. He would let me pet him, but seemed to resent the intrusion into his life. He loved my dad, though. Dad taught Blackjack how to fetch those little fake mice. (He also later taught two of my other cats. Dad had the magic touch.) Blackjack would sleep in the bed next to him and follow him around, even tripping him up sometimes.
When my dad passed in 2013, my mom said she didn't think she could take care of their three cats. Dad had usually done all that. So I told her I would take them in so they could stay together and stay in the family. I couldn't imagine giving them to a stranger.
About two years ago I thought I was going to lose Blackjack after he lost a lot of weight. I thought he was in kidney failure, which is common in older cats. Turns out he was just diabetic. I gave him insulin shots twice a day up until his death. He never gained a lot of weight back and in the few weeks leading up to his death, lost what little he had gained.
Early on that April morning, he had a few seizures so I rushed him to the vet. She didn't think he would have a good quality of life even if she could bring him back, so I told her to let him go. Because of the pandemic, it was the first time that I had to euthanize a pet where I couldn't be there to hold them as they drifted away. I stood outside the vet's office, pacing next to my car, crying, waiting for the call from the vet that he was finally at peace.
They did let me inside to say one last goodbye. I told him what a good cat he was, even though we got off to a rocky start. After several years living with me, I finally saw why my dad loved that cat so much. He almost always slept in the bed with me, even as it got harder to jump onto it. When I watched TV, he jockeyed for space on my lap, crawling over the other cats to make a spot for himself. He followed me everywhere and often tripped me up, just like he did with my dad.
Losing him was a double blow. Blackjack had given me a special tie to my dad, so losing him felt like I had lost my dad all over again.
He is with my dad now in heaven, probably nipping at his legs in annoyance for being away so long. More likely he has climbed into his lap to curl up contentedly. That is how I like to picture them, happy and together again. Thank you, Blackjack for all the joy you brought me. And thanks Dad, for letting me borrow him for awhile. I love and miss you both!
