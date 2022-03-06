 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pet Shop: Making friends is hard to do
I’ve never considered myself a species-specific pet person. I’ve had dogs, cats, ducks, chickens, a gerbil and even an iguana as pets. For full disclosure, I do draw the line at goats — long story — and parrots and similar birds — several longer stories.

The one thing I’ve never attempted is to have a dog and a cat at the same time. I’ve always turned to Bill Murray’s line from “Ghostbusters” whenever someone told me it was possible. “... dogs and cats living together ... mass hysteria!”

But I know people who have been able to establish an atmosphere of détente in a dog-cat household. Despite the occasional act of hostility, everyone adheres to whatever interspecies treaty or peace accords that were established at the time of union.

I’ve recently been trying to grow Sophie the border collie’s circle of friends, which is down to just one these days. She wasn’t exactly a social butterfly before the pandemic, and the last few years have only made it worse. So when a farm cat family decided to move in at my parents’ place I figured it was the perfect opportunity to expand Sophie’s horizons.

Sophie, meet Mama C, Fuzzbutt and Spaz.

Mama C is the matriarch, and she’s a pure hunter. I’d never seen a black-tipped weasel until she left one as an offering at the back door. She’s friendly, but she’s also not afraid of anything. She initially had four kittens, but nature happened.

The two survivors were Fuzzbutt, a very friendly cat with fluffy, mottled fur that loves to sit in the lawn mower seat or strike a “Lion King” pose on the back stoop, and Spaz, a solid black speed demon that freaks out and disappears at the slightest odd sound, literally a scaredy cat.

So far, Mama C and Fuzzbutt are the only two that show any interest, even if it’s a frosty one, toward Sophie. She, on the other hand, has far too much of the wrong kind of interest in them.

A border collie is an amazing dog with an instinctual — and very intense — ability to move other animals, including humans. Essentially, they go into stalking mode, and once that switch is flipped on, it’s hard to turn off. It’s not a problem if the skills are developed beginning at an early age, but there weren’t many farms located in the middle of Winston-Salem for Sophie to hone her instincts as a puppy. She’s now 4 years old, basically a teenager with a teenager’s attitude. Getting the teenager to behave and ignore her instinct hasn’t been easy.

Introductions have been tense. Think of it as walking into a business meeting not knowing if you’re going to get a handshake or a punch to the face.

The cats have figured out their escape routes and hiding places, and fortunately, they are faster than Sophie. What often starts as a sweet nose-to-nose hello quickly devolves into a run-for-your-life goodbye.

Getting Sophie used to my parents’ cows has been slightly easier. First, the cows are bigger than she is, and they know it. Second, they have bodyguards — four donkeys that don’t mess with any kind of foolishness. Once the donkey alarm goes off, it’s time to go.

We’re starting slow. I know it’s going to take time, and it’s going to take some serious hours of work. But in the end, I think it’ll be worth it. A dog with friends and a job is a happier dog. What more could a dog dad want?

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline Vaccines: Through March 31, Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Make appointment. In partnership with Petco Love. Also, rabies vaccines, $5 and microchips, $15. 336-394-0075 or rcas@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Mutt and Meow Madness: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through March 31, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $15. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Will showcase products from across the state. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas. $35. Designated drivers, $15. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.

