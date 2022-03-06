The Pet Shop: Making friends is hard to do

The two survivors were Fuzzbutt, a very friendly cat with fluffy, mottled fur that loves to sit in the lawn mower seat or strike a “Lion King” pose on the back stoop, and Spaz, a solid black speed demon that freaks out and disappears at the slightest odd sound, literally a scaredy cat.

So far, Mama C and Fuzzbutt are the only two that show any interest, even if it’s a frosty one, toward Sophie. She, on the other hand, has far too much of the wrong kind of interest in them.

A border collie is an amazing dog with an instinctual — and very intense — ability to move other animals, including humans. Essentially, they go into stalking mode, and once that switch is flipped on, it’s hard to turn off. It’s not a problem if the skills are developed beginning at an early age, but there weren’t many farms located in the middle of Winston-Salem for Sophie to hone her instincts as a puppy. She’s now 4 years old, basically a teenager with a teenager’s attitude. Getting the teenager to behave and ignore her instinct hasn’t been easy.

Introductions have been tense. Think of it as walking into a business meeting not knowing if you’re going to get a handshake or a punch to the face.