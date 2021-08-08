The Pet Shop: Minneapolis neighborhood hosts a wacky tour of window cats that draws hundreds

Cat tourists have seen hairless breeds on leashes, a long-haired diva queen called Nanette Cleopatra Philivant, and the necktie-wearing Saul Blackheart, famous for his love of Joan Jett and ability to change computer settings by walking on keyboards.

On one tour, a guy emerged from an apartment building wearing an enormous black-and-white cat-head mask to present his matching cat to the group.

In a lively thread titled “The cats of the wedge tour was nuts” on the massive internet forum Reddit, one participant noted that the cat owners and most of the cats were “surprisingly good sports” and described the event as having “a fun Halloween vibe.” Another commenter clapped back the haters: “If anyone thinks this is weird, last year we had an Uptown Arby’s sign candlelight vigil. Back to the ‘burbs if you wanna criticize our awesome city!” To many, the event was peak Minneapolis: “Yeah if this doesn’t exemplify the city idk what does,” someone wrote.