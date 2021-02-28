The Pet Shop: Moxie proves his feline mettle by catching a vole

The cold weather — and probably bits of spilled birdseed — has brought small furry creatures seeking shelter to my garage. And that has my cat, Moxie, eyeing and scratching at the garage door for a chance to flex his hunting skills.
I often let him out there, with the outside door closed, to explore and give myself a break from his boredom. Moxie can be awfully annoying when he’s bored, walking across my keyboard or knocking over cereal boxes to gain attention.
So he’s used to prowling the space looking for the live prey. And his track record shows either his reflexes, his eyesight or perhaps his hearing, is not up to snuff.
Moxie’s hunting skills might leave him emaciated if he were left to fend for himself.
I was not particularly sharp-eyed when I went to take out the trash on a recent evening. Moxie dashed inside and as I opened the door and continued out — the sole of my shoe just barely brushed something odd. (Thankfully, I had on shoes.)
Looking behind me, I saw Moxie had bestowed the gift of a very dead vole. At least he didn’t try to sample it, being well-fed with commercial cat food.
While disposing of the small creature, I thought back to the other cats I have had, some of whom — unlike Moxie — were very good mousers.
One of those, a cat named Galileo, was especially good. He had sizeable paws and I wonder if that might have given him an advantage.
In any case, I recall several years ago letting Galileo inside from the garage and turning away for a moment.
When I turned back, I saw him carrying what appeared to be one of several furry cat toys that were scattered about the house.
I didn’t think much of it until I noticed droppings coming from this “toy.”
The gray tabby had brought his live prize into the house! And he was reluctant to give it up.
Thankfully, I was able to corral him and extract the live mouse from his mouth by its tail.
The poor thing, though scared ... well, you know ... did not appear to be injured. So, with a very proud Galileo trailing me to the front door, I scooted out and let the mouse go in the yard.
Suffice to say, I’m a bit more mindful these days when it comes to cat-and-mouse games — sometimes they’re real.
