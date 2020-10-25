 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Nightwing scams the gravy train
Nightwing sports a sign — usually hung near his food bowl — that lets family members know he's already been fed.

Technically, feeding Nightwing is the job of our adult, younger son. But in reality, we all do our part to keep Nightwing fed and happy.

Unfortunately, the little stinker knows the game and he tries to take advantage of it.

Nightwing is, I suspect, like most dogs — he’s a creature of habit. When I come home from work, that means play time with his favorite squeaky toy. Doorbell ringing means monsters at the door and barking must commence. We bring a suitcase downstairs — for any reason — and he thinks we’re going on a trip.

Food time — morning and evening — fall squarely into this category. If the clock is getting close to 5:30 p.m., he begins to get antsy and will plant himself in front of one of us — any of us — and give us the “Whatareyouwaitinfor?” look.

If it’s you, what would you do? Well, of course you’d feed him, right? Here’s where Nightwing gets sneaky.

After using his most adorable expression to get one of us to feed him, he is very likely to go find someone else and try the same con with the same attentive urgency and score a “second dinner.” And it works. We won’t realize it until a little while later when one of says “Hey, I fed Nightwing,” and then someone else says “Wait … I already fed him.”

Nightwing by this time has curled up on a chair and is snoring the contented snore of a well-fed con artist.

After one-too-many double-dips, our son came up with the brilliant idea of putting up a sign that says “Fed Morning” in green on one side, “Fed Afternoon” in orange on the other. The idea being, whoever feeds him in the morning flips the sign to “Fed Morning.” Afternoon chow time, sign flips to “Fed Afternoon.”

Brilliant, right? It is — in concept. But some of us — OK, it’s me — don’t remember to flip the sign, leaving a clear path between Nightwing and a second helping of gourmet kibble.

Plans are only as smart as the execution of them. Nightwing seems to be smarter.

